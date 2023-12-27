Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

