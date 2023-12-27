Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives $112.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $139.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

