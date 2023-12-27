Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 14.8% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $1,679,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

