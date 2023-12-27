Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.36. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 835,698 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Daré Bioscience by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,533,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Daré Bioscience by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 189,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Featured Stories

