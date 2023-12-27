Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.06. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 16,000 shares trading hands.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97.

About Diamcor Mining

(Get Free Report)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.