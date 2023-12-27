Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.94

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.07. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 471,014 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.50%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 30.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

