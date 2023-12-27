DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 116.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKS opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.84. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

