Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,116.75

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,116.75 ($39.60) and traded as high as GBX 3,594 ($45.67). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,580 ($45.49), with a volume of 52,404 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPLM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($44.47) to GBX 3,800 ($48.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210 ($40.79).

The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3,934.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,201.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,263.74%.

In related news, insider Chris Davies purchased 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,546 ($45.06) per share, for a total transaction of £135,599.04 ($172,298.65). In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 22,000 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,350 ($42.57), for a total value of £737,000 ($936,467.60). Also, insider Chris Davies purchased 3,824 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,546 ($45.06) per share, with a total value of £135,599.04 ($172,298.65). Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

