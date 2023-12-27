Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.91. 46,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 59,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%.

