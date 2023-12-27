DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 24,444 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grab by 683.0% in the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,535,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Grab in the second quarter valued at about $49,237,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Grab stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.87. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

