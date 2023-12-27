DnB Asset Management AS Has $362.45 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $362,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average is $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $155.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,453 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

