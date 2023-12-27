DnB Asset Management AS Has $467,000 Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IonQ were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 806.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONQ opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.28.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

