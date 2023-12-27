DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 67.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Aramark Price Performance

Aramark stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

