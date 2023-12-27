DnB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFLT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

