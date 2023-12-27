DnB Asset Management AS Sells 2,465 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coursera were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $1,054,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Coursera by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Coursera by 131.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 32,479 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 21.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,346,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $29,907.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,705.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,234,734.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $29,907.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,705.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,158,132 shares of company stock worth $22,780,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUR opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

