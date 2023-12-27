Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.80

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.80 and traded as high as C$94.46. Dollarama shares last traded at C$94.19, with a volume of 591,717 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Desjardins set a C$93.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

