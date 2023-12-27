Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Shares Down 3%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 26,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 33,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 191.95% and a negative net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.