Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Shares Down 3%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 26,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 33,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
The stock has a market cap of $21.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26.
Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 191.95% and a negative net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Duos Technologies Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software.
