DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $1.79. DZS shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 189,012 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get DZS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DZS

DZS Trading Down 11.1 %

Institutional Trading of DZS

The company has a market cap of $57.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DZS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DZS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DZS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DZS by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in DZS by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.