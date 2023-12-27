Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.70

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.70 and traded as high as $14.95. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 9,223 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

