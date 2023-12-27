Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.58

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $22.24. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 165,830 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.