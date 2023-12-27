Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.58

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $22.24. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 165,830 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

