Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.55

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $12.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 294,445 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 88.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

