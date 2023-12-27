Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.55

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $12.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 294,445 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
