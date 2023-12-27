Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

