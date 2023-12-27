Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Head-To-Head Review

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 4.75% 136.42% 4.97% Electra Battery Materials N/A -7.87% -4.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Energizer and Electra Battery Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 2 4 1 0 1.86 Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Energizer presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Electra Battery Materials has a consensus target price of $1.93, indicating a potential upside of 487.07%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Energizer.

This table compares Energizer and Electra Battery Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.96 billion 0.78 $140.50 million $1.94 16.61 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.38) -0.86

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Energizer has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energizer beats Electra Battery Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company licenses the Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

