Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 11,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 207,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELUT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Elutia from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elutia in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elutia Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELUT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Elutia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Elutia by 65.1% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 324,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 127,982 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Elutia by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 73,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elutia by 393.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 55,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elutia by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site.

