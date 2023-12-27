Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.71

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and traded as high as $25.00. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 328 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

