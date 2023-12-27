EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.31

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.31 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 16.71 ($0.21). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 15.38 ($0.20), with a volume of 15,506,409 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EnQuest

EnQuest Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at EnQuest

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £290.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.82, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Gareth Penny acquired 74,547 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £9,691.11 ($12,313.99). 17.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.