Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Kory James Wentworth Sells 10,206 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 10,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $160,132.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,768.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Kory James Wentworth sold 94 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,566.98.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of -0.56. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

