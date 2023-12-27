Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.85

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.85 and traded as high as C$14.33. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.23, with a volume of 8,618 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Evertz Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Evertz Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.64%.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.