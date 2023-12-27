Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. Exelon has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

