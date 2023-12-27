Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.10

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $8.10. Exxaro Resources shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,200 shares.
Exxaro Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Exxaro Resources Company Profile
Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exxaro Resources
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Exxaro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxaro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.