Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $39.47 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $1,166,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $319,293,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $153.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $135.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

