Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FUTY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period.

FUTY opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

