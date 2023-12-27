Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,608 shares of company stock valued at $15,565,243. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

