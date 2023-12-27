Financial Survey: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Nitro Software (OTC:NSWEF)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) and Nitro Software (OTC:NSWEF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ServiceNow and Nitro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 2 28 0 2.93 Nitro Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServiceNow currently has a consensus price target of $621.39, suggesting a potential downside of 11.39%. Given ServiceNow’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Nitro Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 18.72% 12.25% 5.32% Nitro Software N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServiceNow and Nitro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ServiceNow and Nitro Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $7.25 billion 19.84 $325.00 million $7.72 90.83 Nitro Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Nitro Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ServiceNow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Nitro Software on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. It also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; strategic portfolio management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT asset management; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, the company offers integrated risk management product to manage risk and resilience; environmental, social and governance management product; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace suite products; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; Automation Engine enables application to extend workflows; platform privacy and security product; procurement operations management suite; and professional and customer support services. The company serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Nitro Software

(Get Free Report)

Nitro Software Limited operates as a document productivity software company in Australia and internationally. It offers Nitro Productivity platform that provides PDF productivity, simple to qualified eSignatures, powerful APIs and integrations, document generation, and industry leading analytics. The company also provides maintenance and support services. Nitro Software Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.