First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.54.
Apple Price Performance
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
