First Liberty Power (OTCMKTS:FLPC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS:FLPC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. First Liberty Power shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
First Liberty Power Stock Performance
First Liberty Power Company Profile
First Liberty Power Corp., an exploration stage company, is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of strategic industrial minerals in the United States. It explores for antimony, lithium, uranium, and vanadium minerals. The company holds interests in the Lida Valley property, which encompasses 58 placer claims covering 9,280 acres; and the Smoky Valley property comprising approximately 70 placer claims covering 11,200 acres, both are located in Nevada for the exploration of lithium and lithium carbonate.
