First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $195.68

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.68 and traded as high as $199.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $193.98, with a volume of 583 shares traded.
First National Bank Alaska Stock Down 2.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $614.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.94.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter.
First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement
About First National Bank Alaska
First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.
