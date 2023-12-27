First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $195.68

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.68 and traded as high as $199.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $193.98, with a volume of 583 shares traded.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.94.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement

About First National Bank Alaska

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. First National Bank Alaska’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

