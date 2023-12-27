First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.29% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 76,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 453,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXO opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

