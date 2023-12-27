FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 129,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.