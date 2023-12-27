FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 18,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 4,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FitLife Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.95.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products.

