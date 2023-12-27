Foran Mining (OTCMKTS:FMCXF) Shares Down 0.8%

Foran Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCXF – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.92. 13,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 25,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FMCXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark downgraded Foran Mining from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
