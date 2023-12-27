Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Capital One Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.9 %

FTNT opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

