Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 30,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 9,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Franklin Wireless Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

