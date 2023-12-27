Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.22. 52,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 81,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.18. The stock has a market cap of C$702.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of C$430.77 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.7432432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

