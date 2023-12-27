Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) Shares Down 2%

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 26,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 181,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.
