Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as high as $6.33. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 82,975 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILT. StockNews.com raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $357.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $63.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at $2,338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

