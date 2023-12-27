Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Global Payments

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

GPN opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.