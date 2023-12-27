Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 154.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,165.82 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $575.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,185.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,031.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $914.00.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at $34,593,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,869 shares of company stock worth $21,076,961 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

