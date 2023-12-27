Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $103,365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,730 shares of company stock worth $7,022,771 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

