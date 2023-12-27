Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.06 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

